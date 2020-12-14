Sagicor Financial Company Ltd. Announces Executive Changes

TORONTO and BARBADOS, Dec. 14, 2020 /CNW/ - Group President and CEO of Sagicor Financial Company (SFC) Ltd., Mr. Dodridge Miller, today announced that Mr. Ravi Rambarran will be retiring from his position with Sagicor as President & CEO of Sagicor Life Inc. effective December 31st, 2020.

In making the announcement, Miller thanked Rambarran for his 23 years of service to the Sagicor Group of companies, noting his impact on the company's growth and development in its operations across the Caribbean. "Ravi has made many significant contributions throughout his tenure with the company, through multiple roles since he first joined the Group in 1997. The entire team at Sagicor extends our thanks to Ravi for his service and wish him well as he transitions to retirement".

With Ravi's retirement, Mr. Miller also announced that Mr. Robert Trestrail will assume the role of President & CEO of Sagicor Life Inc. effective January 1, 2021. Robert has held the position of Executive Vice President and General Manager for the Trinidad & Tobago Operations since 2007 and assumed responsibility for the Operations in the Dutch Caribbean in 2017 and currently serves as a Director on the Group's subsidiaries in Trinidad & Tobago. Robert is currently the Chairman of Trinidad & Tobago Insurance Institute's Board of Governors and serves on several Industry Boards and Committees. He is also former President of the Trinidad & Tobago Chamber of Industry and Commerce, an institution he served for 13 years. Miller said, "Robert's executive level experience and extensive knowledge of the business makes him well positioned to lead our operations through the next phase of Sagicor's development. We therefore expect that the transition will be a seamless one for our clients, team members and other stakeholders, who can look forward to the usual quality service delivery from Sagicor". Mr. Trestrail's appointment is subject to regulatory approval.

About Sagicor Financial Company Ltd.

Sagicor Financial Company Ltd. (TSX: SFC) is a leading financial services provider in the Caribbean, with over 180 years of history, and has a growing presence as a provider of life insurance products in the United States. Sagicor offers a wide range of products and services, including life, health, and general insurance, banking, pensions, annuities, and real estate. Sagicor's registered office is located at Clarendon House, 2 Church Street, Hamilton, HM 11, Bermuda, with its principal office located at Cecil F De Caires Building, Wildey, St. Michael, Barbados. Additional information about Sagicor can be obtained by visiting www.sagicor.com.

