Sagicor Financial Company Ltd. Announces Intended Motion to Adjourn Annual and Special Meeting Scheduled for June 15, 2020 to June 30, 2020

TORONTO and BARBADOS, June 12, 2020 /CNW/ - Sagicor Financial Company Ltd. (TSX: SFC) today announced that the annual and special meeting (the "Annual Meeting") of Members (the "Shareholders") of Sagicor Financial Company Ltd. (the "Company") scheduled to be held virtually at https://web.lumiagm.com/221850876 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time (Toronto, Canada) (11:00 a.m. Atlantic Standard Time (Barbados and Trinidad and Tobago) and 10:00 a.m. Eastern Standard Time (Jamaica)) on Monday, June 15, 2020 will be convened as scheduled; however, upon convening the meeting, a resolution to adjourn will be proposed by the Chairman for the approval of the Shareholders present in person or by proxy at the Annual Meeting.

The Company is aware that due to COVID-19 restrictions there have been postal delays in certain regions, including the Caribbean. The Company has informed Shareholders of alternative ways to obtain control numbers for the purpose of participating at the virtual Annual Meeting through advertisements, press releases and notices on the Company's website. Despite this, the purpose of the adjournment is to allow additional time for Shareholders to obtain control numbers so that shareholders may participate in the virtual Annual Meeting if they so desire. Control numbers for registered Shareholders may be obtained by emailing Sagicor@tsxtrust.com.

Upon successful adjournment on June 15, the re-convened Annual Meeting will be held virtually at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time (Toronto, Canada) (11:00 a.m. Atlantic Standard Time (Barbados and Trinidad and Tobago) and 10:00 a.m. Eastern Standard Time (Jamaica)) on June 30, 2020. Additional details will be provided on the Company's website at https://www.sagicor.com/en/Investor-Relations/Annual-General-Meeting.

The business to be transacted at the re-convened Annual Meeting will be the same as set out in the notice of the Annual Meeting dated May 1, 2020 (the "Notice"). Proxy forms already received will remain valid at the re-convened Annual Meeting. Proxy voting will reopen after the adjourned Annual Meeting on June 15 until June 26, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time (Toronto, Canada) (11:00 a.m. Atlantic Standard Time (Barbados and Trinidad and Tobago) and 10:00 a.m. Eastern Standard Time (Jamaica)).

The Notice, management information circular dated May 1, 2020, proxy forms and all related Annual Meeting materials, including the audited annual consolidated financial statements of the Company for the financial year ended December 31, 2019, are available on the Company's website at https://www.sagicor.com/en/Investor-Relations/Annual-General-Meeting.

About Sagicor Financial Company Ltd.

Sagicor Financial Company Ltd. (TSX: SFC) is a leading financial services provider in the Caribbean, with almost 180 years of history, and has a growing presence as a provider of life insurance products in the United States. Sagicor offers a wide range of products and services, including life, health, and general insurance, banking, pensions, annuities, and real estate. Sagicor's registered office is located at Clarendon House, 2 Church Street, Hamilton, HM 11, Bermuda, with its principal office located at Cecil F De Caires Building, Wildey, St. Michael, Barbados. Additional information about Sagicor can be obtained by visiting www.sagicor.com.

