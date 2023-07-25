|
25.07.2023 21:54:49
SAIC Gets $91 Mln U.S. Navy Contract
(RTTNews) - Science Applications International Corporation (SAIC) announced a $91 million contract to support Naval Air Systems Command (NAVAIR) PMA-275's V-22 LOG-IT product line by the U.S. Air Force's 774th Enterprise Sourcing Squadron.
The company stated that under the contract, SAIC will research, analyze, and assess aircraft readiness and maintenance conditions for the V-22 LOG-IT product line and will provide comprehensive IT modernization of mission-critical systems and applications for warfighter customers and data analytic stakeholders.
The company will also aid in product changes to enhance functionality and interoperability based on engineering changes made to aircraft in production.
