SAIC Q2 Profit Falls Despite Higher Revenue; Raises FY27 Outlook, Shares Jump

(RTTNews) - Science Applications International Corporation (SAIC), a provider of technology, engineering and mission support services, on Monday reported lower second-quarter profit despite higher revenue, mainly due to a swing to income tax expense from a tax benefit a year earlier. The company also raised its fiscal 2027 outlook. Its shares rose more than 8% in premarket trading, moving above their 52-week high of $130.98.

Net income declined to $102 million, or $2.38 per share, from $127 million, or $2.71 per share, a year earlier.

Excluding one-time items, adjusted earnings fell to $129 million, or $3.01 per share, from $170 million, or $3.63 per share, a year ago.

Income before income taxes increased to $119 million from $108 million. The company recorded income tax expense of $17 million, compared with a $19 million tax benefit a year earlier.

Operating income rose 9.4% to $152 million from $139 million, while adjusted operating income increased to $191 million from $182 million.

EBITDA rose to $193 million from $177 million, and adjusted EBITDA increased to $193 million from $185 million a year ago.

Revenue grew 6.3% to $1.880 billion from $1.769 billion in the previous year.

For fiscal 2027, SAIC now expects revenue of $7.2 billion to $7.3 billion, up from the prior forecast of $7.0 billion to $7.2 billion. Adjusted EBITDA is expected at $750 million to $755 million, compared with the previous outlook of $720 million to $730 million, while adjusted earnings per share is projected at $10.65 to $10.75, up from $9.90 to $10.10.

SAIC shares closed at $125.96 on Friday, down 2.33%. The stock has traded between $81.08 and $130.98 over the past year.