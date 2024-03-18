|
18.03.2024 12:31:32
SAIC Q4 Profit Down, Below Estimates; Ups Annual Revenue Outlook
(RTTNews) - Science Applications International Corporation (SAIC), a provider of technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology services, Monday reported lower profit for the fourth quarter below analysts' view, primarily impacted by decline in revenue. However, the company raised its full-year revenue outlook while reaffirming earnings guidance.
Profit for the period was $39 million or $0.74 per share, lower than $74 million or $1.34 per share in the same quarter a year ago.
Excluding one-time items, earnings were $1.43 per share, that missed the average estimate of analysts polled by Thomson-Reuters of $1.46 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
Revenue for the quarter declined 12 percent to $1.737 billion from $1.968 billion in the previous year. The consensus estimate was for $1.64 billion.
For fiscal 2025, SAIC now expects revenue in the range of $7.35 billion - $5.50 billion, up from the previous guidance of $7.25 billion - $7.40 billion. The Street expect the company to report revenue of $7.36 billion.
It also reaffirmed adjusted earnings outlook at $8.00 - $8.20. Analysts are looking for $8.15 per share.
