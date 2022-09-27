SAIC Wins $170 Mln Contract From NASA For Systems And Software Assurance Services

(RTTNews) - Science Applications International Corp. (SAIC) Tuesday said it has received a $170 million contract by the National Aeronautics and Space Administration or NASA to continue to provide systems and software assurance services.

Under the five-year deal, SAIC will continue performing independent verification and validation or IV&V of space systems and software.

The Systems and Software Assurance Services 2 or SAS2 contract will support all of NASA's current human space exploration programs as well as numerous Earth science and planetary science missions.

SAIC will deliver services including Software Systems IV&V, Safety & Mission Assurance, Software Assurance and Mission Protection services.

Michael LaRouche, president National Security and Space sector at SAIC, said, "The SAS2 contract enables SAIC to continue providing critical engineering expertise to NASA. When missions such as the Perseverance Mars Rover or the Artemis Program take flight, SAIC performs critical system and software verification and validation that helps to ensure mission success."