SailPoint Technologies Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A2H7XF / ISIN: US78781P1057
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09.09.2026 14:49:04
SailPoint Posts Wider Q2 Net Loss, Backs Annual Outlook; Stock Down Over 6% In Pre-Market
(RTTNews) - SailPoint, Inc. (SAIL), an enterprise identity security company, on Wednesday reported a wider net loss for the second quarter of fiscal 2027, reflecting higher operating expenses.
For the three-month period to July 31, the company posted a net loss of $50.360 million, or $0.09 per share, compared with a net loss of $10.552 million, or $0.02 per share in the same period last year. Excluding items, profit was $48.782 million, or $0.09 per share, higher than $39.964 million, or $0.07 per share in the prior year.
Operating loss stood at $58.958 million as against an operating loss of $40.798 million a year ago. Total operating expenses moved up to $264.343 million from $218.604 million in the previous year.
The company, despite a wider net loss, posted a rise in revenue, helped by increased revenue from subscription segment. Total revenue was $308.813 million, up from $264.359 million in the prior year. Subscription business generated revenue of $295.205 million, higher than $247.937 million last year. Total annual recurring revenue (ARR) stood at $1.231 billion, up 25% from last year.
Looking ahead, for the third quarter of fiscal 2027, the company anticipates adjusted income of $0.07 to $0.08 per share, with adjusted income from operations of $57.5 million to $58.5 million, on total revenue of $326 million to $330 million and total ARR of $1.288 billion to $1.292 billion.
For the third quarter of fiscal 2026, the company had posted adjusted income of $0.08 per share, with adjusted income from operations of $55.793 million, on total revenue of $281.942 million and total ARR of $1.040 billion.
For the full year, SailPoint has reaffirmed its outlook. For fiscal 2027, the company still projects adjusted profit of $0.30 to $0.34 per share, with adjusted income from operations of $239 million to $244 million, on total revenue of $1.265 billion to $1.275 billion.
For fiscal 2027, the company, however, has revised up its total ARR outlook and now anticipates total ARR of $1.375 billion to $1.385 billion, higher than the earlier guidance of $1.364 billion to $1.374 billion.
For fiscal 2026, the company had reported adjusted earnings of $0.24 per share, with adjusted income from operations of $194.255 million, on total revenue of $1.071 billion and total ARR of $1.125 billion.
SAIL was down by 6.24% at $16.68 in the pre-market trade on the Nasdaq.
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