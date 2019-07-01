Saint-Augustin river crossing: Update

QUEBEC CITY, June 30, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - The Société des traversiers du Québec (STQ) is providing an update on the situation following the death on Friday of one of its employees and the hospitalization of two others.

Employees' condition

The two river crossing employees who had been feeling unwell were discharged from the hospital. Tests are continuing today to determine the cause of their condition, just like the preventive medical assessment of the 12 other river crossing employees.

An STQ multidisciplinary team arrived on Saturday that included engineering, environmental, human and safety resources. Professional help was provided on site to support and assist employees, their families and friends at this difficult time. Elected representatives from the two communities were also met and given information.

The STQ is unable at this time provide the reasons or circumstances surrounding the death of its employee. It is cooperating fully with investigations that are currently under way, including those of the CNESST and the Sureté du Québec.

Helicopter used for ferry service

Ferry service was restored on Saturday between the communities of Pakuashipi and Saint-Augustin. Passengers are being transported by helicopter from shore to shore, according to the regular schedule of the L'Esprit-de-Pakuashipi ACV, until further notice.

Note that freight transport is not affected by the changes that were made.

Background information

On June 28, the STQ announced the death of an employee at the Saint-Augustin river crossing. Two other employees working at the river crossing had felt unwell over the last few days and were hospitalized. The deceased employee was not at work at the time of his death. For this reason, and without making any assumptions as to the cause of the employee's death, the STQ has implemented various preventive measures, including evacuating the river crossing building and suspending the ferry service provided by the L'Esprit-de-Pakuashipi hovercraft until further notice.

