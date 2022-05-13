Saint-Gobain Closes Two Acquisitions In High Performance Solutions

(RTTNews) - Saint-Gobain announced the closing of two acquisitions in High Performance Solutions: Global SFC and Monofrax LLC, which represent around 20 million euros of annual sales.

Global SFC is a technological leader in nano-ceramic window film coatings, located close to Daejeon, South Korea. Monofrax LLC is a regional leader in fused cast refractories in the United States, located in Falconer, New York.

In addition, Saint-Gobain has also entered into binding agreements for the sale of certain ceramic businesses in Brazil and the United States mainly destined for the traditional iron and steel industry to the Japanese company Shinagawa Refractories.

The completion of the transactions is expected by the end of 2022 or beginning of 2023.

The sale of ceramic business include the Vinhedo site in the State of São Paulo, Brazil employs more than 300 people; the US site in Latrobe, close to Pittsburgh, employs around 50 people.