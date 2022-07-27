Saint-Gobain H1 Profit Rises

(RTTNews) - French building materials firm Saint-Gobain (CODGF.PK), Wednesday reported first-half 2022 net income of 1.72 billion euros or 3.34 euro per share, up from 1.30 billion euro or 2.45 euro per share last year.

Recurring net income for the six month period was 1.81 billion euros or 3.51 euro per share, up from 1.51 billion euros or 2.85 per share last year.

Revenues for the period rose 15.1% to 25.48 billion euros from 22.13 billion euros last year.

CEO Benoit Bazin said, "Our excellent first-half 2022 performance reflects the profound changes made in the Group, the successful execution of our "Grow & Impact" plan, and good momentum on our underlying markets. Thanks to our comprehensive range of sustainability solutions - for energy efficiency and decarbonization of construction and industry - and extensive exposure to the renovation market, the Group is ideally positioned on robust market fundamentals."