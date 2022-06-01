|
01.06.2022 08:29:44
Saint-Gobain To Acquire Kaycan For US$928 Mln In Cash
(RTTNews) - French building materials firm Saint-Gobain (CODGF.PK) agreed to acquire Kaycan, Ltd., a family-owned manufacturer and distributor of exterior building materials in Canada and in the United States, for US$928 million or about 860 million euros in cash.
The company noted that it will finance the acquisition through cash on its balance sheet.
Closing of the transaction is subject to antitrust approvals and satisfaction of other customary closing conditions; it is expected to close by year-end 2022.
Kaycan is a leading exterior building materials player with US$472 million in revenues - more than half in Canada and the remainder in the United States, 12 manufacturing plants (of which 9 in Canada) and employing around 1,300 people.
