Saints Legend Bobby Hebert, 'The Cajun Cannon,' says Experience Using Crescent Canna CBD Products 'Changed my Life'

NEW ORLEANS, Oct. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- New Orleans-based CBD (cannabidiol) company Crescent Canna is excited to share former Saints quarterback and WWL Radio host Bobby Hebert's experience with its high-quality, lab-tested products. Hebert kicked off the first week of the 2019 NFL season by stating that Crescent Canna's CBD Pain & Recovery Crème had changed his life.

Hebert believes in the wellness potential of CBD and is eager to spread the word about these benefits in order to reach and help as many people as possible. Hebert said:

"After my 14-year pro-football career, I have aches and pains all over. Crescent Canna's CBD Pain & Recovery Crème has changed my life. Many people believe in the benefits of CBD, including me. It's amazing how helpful it's been in my daily routine."

Not all CBD is created equal, and it's not always easy to know which CBD brands and products are trustworthy. Crescent Canna is working to set a new standard for the CBD industry. Crescent Canna CEO Joseph Gerrity said:

"We are fully transparent about every single ingredient that goes into our products. Our CBD comes from organic, USA-grown hemp and is independently lab-tested for quality and potency. Nothing but high-purity CBD, free of pesticides or any toxins, will ever touch our small-batch manufacturing process. We know that's extremely important for an athlete like Bobby. But it should be important for everybody else, too. We take great pride in the fact that our customers know exactly what they are getting in every single bottle of Crescent Canna."

About Crescent Canna

Crescent Canna is a rapidly growing CBD company, with operations based in New Orleans and a state-of-the-art manufacturing laboratory in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its mission is to provide high-purity CBD products at affordable prices, while maintaining the highest quality standards for ingredients and production. From seed to sale, Crescent Canna prides itself on quality, consistency, and transparency through every step of the process.

All Crescent Canna products are made from organic CBD and independently tested at third-party labs to ensure potency and quality for customers and partners. As a result, all Crescent Canna CBD products are guaranteed to contain zero THC and be free of pesticides, heavy metals, residual solvents, or any other contaminants.

Crescent Canna CBD products are available at more than 100 retail locations and online at crescentcanna.com.

