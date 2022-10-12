Sakara Life Expands Its Organic Meal Program Offerings With The Launch of Sakara Systems, a Science-Backed Program Nutritionally Designed for Targeted Results

NEW YORK, Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, transformative wellness brand Sakara Life introduced the brand's latest product expansion with Sakara Systems, a series of needs-based programs nutritionally-designed for targeted outcomes and lasting transformation.

By combining cutting-edge scientific research, clean supplements and plant-rich meals, Sakara Systems are a solution to the current market of one size fits all, unsustainable, and non-scientific 'health solutions'. The program is comprised of four unique Systems expertly curated with the Sakara Science Council:

Metabolism Reset (Enhance your metabolic health and build the foundation for lasting change)

(Enhance your metabolic health and build the foundation for lasting change) Fresh Start Cleanse (Eliminate toxins and replenish your body with vital nutrients)

(Eliminate toxins and replenish your body with vital nutrients) The Gut Health Reboot (Reboot your gut microbiome to relieve GI symptoms and transform your health)

(Reboot your gut microbiome to relieve GI symptoms and transform your health) The Performance System (Optimize your physical and mental performance)

"We created Sakara Systems to give our clients targeted solutions to their biggest health concerns. By combining cutting-edge scientific research, clean supplements and nutritionally designed meals, these Systems are designed to deliver lasting transformation," said Danielle Duboise and Whitney Tingle, Sakara Founders and Co-CEOs.

Sakara Systems are the product of 10 years of nutrition innovation informed by Sakara's work with nutritionists, doctors, and the Sakara Science Council. Each System comes with access to Sakara's team of Wellness Coaches and a guidebook written by Sakara's in-house nutritionists. All Sakara products and meals are organic, plant-based, gluten-free, dairy-free, non-GMO, and contain no refined sugar.

Now available on Sakara.com, Systems are offered for 7-Day, 30-Day or 60-Day lengths, with pricing starting at $460 USD.

THE SYSTEMS

Metabolism Reset

Diet, lifestyle, sleep, and stress all play a role in the speed and efficiency of your metabolism. The Metabolism Reset System is designed to transform metabolic health for lasting change, help increase your energy, manage weight and eliminate sugar cravings. This System offers a holistic and scientific approach to resetting your metabolism so it functions optimally.

Pricing:

7-Day: $460



30-Day: $1,610



60-Day: $3,170

The Fresh Start Cleanse

At Sakara, cleansing doesn't mean deprivation. The Fresh Start Cleanse System gives you the tools to revitalize your body and mind and support weight management. This expertly designed System helps eliminates toxins and floods your body with vitamins, minerals, and phytonutrients to help you feel and look your absolute best.

Pricing:

7-Day: $460



30-Day: $1,730



60-Day: $3,410

The Gut Health Reboot

The Gut Health Reboot System is designed to help fix your foundation and reset your gut microbiome to relieve GI symptoms and transform your health. Your gut microbiome is a dynamic, living organ that responds to how you feed it—and dictates everything from your hormones to your mental clarity, digestion, and mood. This System not only helps you reset your gut microbiome, but also empowers you with the science behind why this ecosystem of bacteria is so essential to your well-being.

Pricing:

7-Day: $595



30-Day: $2,275



60-Day: $4,500

The Performance System

Feel physically stronger, mentally sharper and reach your peak performance. The Performance System is designed to fuel your potential and help you reach the next level in all aspects of life, offering the supplements and nutrition needed to elevate your mental acuity and help your body perform, recover, and maintain results better.

Pricing:

7-Day: $575



30-Day: $2,125



60-Day: $4,200

ABOUT SAKARA

Sakara is a wellness company on a mission to transform lives through the power of food as medicine—giving you the tools to sit in the driver's seat of your own health. Today that toolkit includes chef-crafted, plant-rich nutrition programs designed to target specific health needs, including kickstarting your metabolism, supporting gut health, and enhancing brain and body performance. Clients also have access to functional supplements and health education through The Sakara Life Podcast and digital editorial platform S Life, featuring science and well-being thought leaders. For additional information visit www.sakara.com or @sakaralife .

