15.02.2022 15:00:00
Saks Debuts on TikTok
NEW YORK, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Saks, the premier luxury ecommerce platform, has made its official debut on TikTok (@saks) to further connect with customers through compelling digital content. Starting today, Saks will bring together a diverse group of voices, including creators, celebrities and fashion insiders, giving followers the opportunity to experience the world of luxury fashion and beauty through fun and engaging short-form videos.
"As we continue to innovate and elevate our experience as the leading luxury ecommerce destination, we are excited to introduce another touchpoint for our customers to discover on-demand style inspiration from Saks," noted Emily Essner, Chief Marketing Officer, Saks. "TikTok continues to have a significant impact on the fashion industry, and we are excited to join this creative community and connect with our customers in a new and compelling way."
For the launch, Saks partnered with content creators Larsen Thompson, Everett Williams, Chanel McKinsie and Maddie White to create the luxury retailer's first-ever content series on TikTok. The launch videos showcase these influencers participating in a shoe flip transition challenge highlighting loungewear, shoes and party looks available for purchase at Saks.
The launch of Saks' TikTok channel comes on the heels of two additional digital-first initiatives for Saks, including the debut of the retailer's spring 2022 campaign and the launch of Saks Stylist, a redesigned personal stylist and shopping service on saks.com and its mobile app.
ABOUT SAKS
Saks is the premier luxury ecommerce platform, driven by a mission to help Saks Fifth Avenue customers express themselves through relevant and inspiring style. Through its website and app, Saks offers a highly personalized experience and an expertly curated assortment of fashion, as well as professional stylists and fresh editorial content. The company is redefining luxury shopping with a digital-first service model and a seamless connection to an extraordinary network of 41 Saks Fifth Avenue stores across North America. Follow @saks on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and TikTok, and @thesaksman on Instagram.
