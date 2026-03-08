Saks Aktie

Saks für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 883503 / ISIN: US79377W1080

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
08.03.2026 04:57:42

Saks Global To Close 15 Stores In Portfolio Optimization Drive

(RTTNews) - Saks Global Enterprises LLC, the multi-brand luxury retailer, is moving forward with its store portfolio optimization strategy by announcing the closure of an additional 12 Saks Fifth Avenue and 3 Neiman Marcus locations. These closures build on the initial round announced last month and are intended to sharpen the company's focus on its distinctive strengths while investing in opportunities to better serve luxury customers, drive stronger full-price sales, and enhance brand equity for its partners, the company said.

In select markets, Saks Global will streamline operations to include either a Saks Fifth Avenue or Neiman Marcus store, depending on performance and customer preferences. However, both banners will continue to operate in leading luxury destinations that represent significant growth opportunities.

The company confirmed that there will be no changes to the Bergdorf Goodman operational footprint. Aside from the closing locations, Saks Fifth Avenue, Neiman Marcus, and Bergdorf Goodman stores, along with their ecommerce platforms, will continue to operate as usual.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Saks Inc

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Saks Inc

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

04:39 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 10: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
02:38 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 10
07.03.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
07.03.26 KW 10: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
06.03.26 David Einhorns Portfolio im 4. Quartal 2025

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Abwärtsdruck lässt kaum nach: ATX und DAX gehen mit kräftigen Verlusten ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen tiefer -- Asiens Börsen schließen fester
Am heimischen sowie am deutschen Aktienmarkt prägten am Freitag starke Abgaben das Bild. An den US-Börsen ging es am Freitag abwärts. Die Börsen in Fernost zeigten sich am Freitag mehrheitlich höher.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen