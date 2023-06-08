Sale of investment goods business to the CERTINA GROUP completed

Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

The closing of the purchase agreement signed on May 12, 2023 was implemented on June 7, 2023. This strategic decision allows Feintool to concentrate on its core business of series parts production. The entrepreneurial orientation of the new owner CERTINA creates best conditions for the capital goods business to further expand its leading position.

With the divest of the capital goods business, the Feintool Group has positioned itself as a pure player in the business area of high volume parts production manufactured by the technological processes of fineblanking, forming, and electrolamination stamping. This comprises a portfolio of state-of-the-art tooling solutions across the entire process chain through to innovative product solutions for electric motors.

Feintool and the CERTINA GROUP are pursuing close technological cooperation, particularly in the area of hydrogen technologies. Feintool therefore retains a strategic minority interest of 15 % in Feintool Technologie AG.

For Feintool Technologie AG, as a new member of the CERTINA GROUP, active management commitment, in-depth industry knowledge and an established network ensure long-term growth potential.

About Feintool

Feintool is an internationally active technology market leader in the field of fineblanking, formed steel components and stamped electro sheet metal products. Cost-effectiveness, superior quality, and high productivity distinguish these technologies.

As an innovation driver, Feintool continually pushes the boundaries of these technologies and develops intelligent solutions to meet its customers’ requirements. Feintool offers high-performance fineblanking systems, innovative tools, and state-of-the-art manufacturing processes for all aspects of high-volume sheet metal applications in the automotive industry and other demanding industrial sectors as well as renewable energies. The processes used support the megatrends of green energy generation, storage, and application.

Founded in 1959 and headquartered in Switzerland, the company owns 19 production plants and technology centers in Europe, the United States, China, and Japan, ensuring proximity to its customers. Around the globe, about 3,500 employees and over 100 apprentices are at work on new solutions to create key advantages for Feintool customers.

About the CERTINA GROUP

CERTINA is a family-owned industrial holding company with focus on European SMEs in upheaval and special situations such as carve-outs, turnarounds, or unresolved successions. We look back on 25 years of investment experience with over 65 successful acquisitions in various industries.

The CERTINA GROUP currently comprises 21 company platforms across five sectors and with over 3,600 employees generating revenues of more than EUR 850m. Since inception, we have invested according to the principles of sustainability, continuity, and entrepreneurial responsibility.

We follow an operational investment approach and open sustainable perspectives for companies undergoing major transitions in the interest of all stakeholders. Our well experienced teams of managers and experts regularly accompany complex transactions and substantial business transformations e.g., turning integrated businesses units into independent SMEs.

We build on a strong and independent capital base, allowing to individually re-align and sustainably develop our companies at no time constraints. Within transactions our capital and ownership structure provide highly flexible, and pragmatic solutions at maximum transaction security, to all parties involved.

Over two decades internationally renowned corporates have relied on CERTINA as a reliable transaction partner and new "good-home” for their non-core activities.

