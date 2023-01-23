23.01.2023 07:01:05

Sale of Phoenix Mecano Digital Elektronik and Phoenix Mecano Digital Tunisie successfully completed

The transfer of all shares in Phoenix Mecano Digital Elektronik GmbH and Phoenix Mecano Digital Tunisie S.à.r.l. to the Switzerland-based Cicor Group, as announced on 15 November 2022, has been completed.

Kloten/Stein am Rhein, 23 January 2023. The entities acquired by the Cicor Group are active in electronic manufacturing services, with sites in Turingia (Germany) and Borj Cédria (Tunisia). Producing electronic assemblies for customers in the medical technology and industrial sectors, they generated total sales of more than EUR 30 million in financial year 2022. This includes a limited volume of supply relationships with other Phoenix Mecano Group product areas, which will be continued.

The sale will allow Phoenix Mecano to generate additional liquidity while further focusing the Industrial Components division on its core business.

For more information, please contact:
Phoenix Mecano Management AG
Dr Rochus Kobler, CEO
Lindenstrasse 23, CH-8302 Kloten
Tel.: +41 (0)43 255 4 255
info@phoenix-mecano.com
www.phoenix-mecano.com

About Phoenix Mecano
The Phoenix Mecano Group is a global player in the enclosures and industrial components segments and is a leader in many markets. Headquartered in Stein am Rhein, Switzerland, the Group employs around 8,000 people worldwide and generated sales of EUR 817 million in 2021. It is geared towards the manufacture of niche products and system solutions for customers in the mechanical engineering, measurement and control technology, medical technology, aerospace technology, alternative energy, and home and hospital care sectors. Phoenix Mecano was founded in 1975 and has been listed on the Swiss stock exchange since 1988.


