|
23.01.2023 07:01:05
Sale of Phoenix Mecano Digital Elektronik and Phoenix Mecano Digital Tunisie successfully completed
|
Phoenix Mecano Management AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
The transfer of all shares in Phoenix Mecano Digital Elektronik GmbH and Phoenix Mecano Digital Tunisie S.à.r.l. to the Switzerland-based Cicor Group, as announced on 15 November 2022, has been completed.
Kloten/Stein am Rhein, 23 January 2023. The entities acquired by the Cicor Group are active in electronic manufacturing services, with sites in Turingia (Germany) and Borj Cédria (Tunisia). Producing electronic assemblies for customers in the medical technology and industrial sectors, they generated total sales of more than EUR 30 million in financial year 2022. This includes a limited volume of supply relationships with other Phoenix Mecano Group product areas, which will be continued.
The sale will allow Phoenix Mecano to generate additional liquidity while further focusing the Industrial Components division on its core business.
For more information, please contact:
About Phoenix Mecano
End of Inside Information
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Phoenix Mecano Management AG
|Hofwisenstrasse 6
|8260 Stein am Rhein
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41 (0)43 255 4 255
|ISIN:
|CH0002187810
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1540627
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
1540627 23-Jan-2023 CET/CEST
