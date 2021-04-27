Sales Acceleration Company, Vymo, appoints Financial Services Industry veteran Rajesh Sabhlok, as Managing Director - Asia Pacific

- Vymo is deployed for 200,000 sales users in over 60 financial institutions like AIA, AXA, Generali, FE Credit, and HDFC Bank, serving deep industry use cases through nudges and playbooks

SINGAPORE and BANGALORE, India, April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vymo, the Sales Acceleration Platform of choice for financial institutions, has appointed Mr. Rajesh Sabhlok as Managing Director - Asia Pacific, to lead Vymo's growth and financial sales innovation in Asia. Based in Singapore, Rajesh will oversee the company's growth in the region and build a more robust customer delight framework. Rajesh joined Vymo in August 2019 after having spent more than 12 years at Willis Towers Watson, to set up & build the Customer Organisation at Vymo. In his current role, he will continue to report to Ms. Yamini Bhat, Co-Founder & CEO of Vymo.

Having worked for over two decades in the financial industry, Rajesh brings in a wealth of experience in delivering gold standard sales & distribution strategies to global banks & insurance companies. He has had increasing responsibilities in his previous role at Vymo as Chief Customer Officer, managing all aspects of the customer journey, right from onboarding them on Vymo to delivering business growth.

Commenting on his new role, Rajesh says, "I am extremely delighted to be named as the 'first' Managing Director - Asia Pacific for Vymo and run the region, supported by a committed and extremely talented on-the-ground team across various Asian Markets. Having built the framework, systems, and processes to ensure our customers have a delightful experience at all times, I am now very excited to pick up the mantle of helping many more prospective customers in Asia to benefit from the incremental value Vymo can create for their businesses."

Vymo has invested significantly in Asia Pacific & Japan over the past years, expanding its team size and partner ecosystem to support its growing customer base. Vymo recently appointed veteran IT Industry leader and former Country Manager of DataRobot, Shigeru Harasawa, as Japan President.

Yamini Bhat, Co-Founder & CEO of Vymo, says, "Despite a COVID-hit year, Asia registered a very healthy growth and continues to remain a strategic market for Vymo. Our customers, AIA, AXA, FE Credit, HDFC Bank, and other global financial institutions trust us to deliver innovative sales solutions. Rajesh's appointment as Managing Director is our commitment to nurture these relationships ahead and set new digital transformation benchmarks in Asia."

Since the pandemic outbreak in March 2020, companies accelerated digital transformation programs to solve immediate challenges such as front-end digitisation and empowering a remote workforce. There are, however, several implications financial institutions must consider beyond the immediate crisis response, such as driving customer / partner relations, remote sales visibility & efficiency management, and so on. Vymo is working closely with its customers to implement data-driven sales innovation and make digital customer interactions more intelligent and personalised.

About Vymo

Vymo (https://www.getvymo.com) is the Sales Acceleration Platform of choice for leading Financial Institutions across the world trusted by over 200,000 salespeople across 60+ global enterprises such as AIA, FE Credit, Generali, AXA, Sunlife, and HDFC Bank. The platform solves for frontline personnel, sales managers and business leaders through mobility, insights and industry playbooks. Vymo is recognised by Gartner as a Cool Vendor and is funded by Emergence Capital and Sequoia Capital.

Related Links

Website: https://www.getvymo.com

Logo: https://goo.gl/i6sEpi

Media Contact

Gunjan Saha

Vymo, Inc.

pr@getvymo.com

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1496609/MD_Vymo.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1026997/Vymo_Logo.jpg