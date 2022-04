Sales and Profits Surge for This Buffett Favorite

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO) reported first-quarter 2022 earnings before the markets opened on Monday, April 25. The longtime Warren Buffett favorite posted healthy growth in revenue and profits as consumers leave their homes more often. The iconic beverage brand captures a meaningful share of its business in away-from-home channels, so increasing consumer mobility is a good sign for its next several quarters. Let's look closer at its Q1 results and decipher what they could mean for investors. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading