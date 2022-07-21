|
21.07.2022 12:41:00
Sales Are Surging for Coca-Cola -- Should You Buy Now?
Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO) has thrived since the economic reopening gained momentum. The company gets a meaningful portion of its sales from away-from-home channels like movie theaters, theme parks, and restaurants. Those venues struggled in the pandemic's earlier stages when business restrictions were more common. The iconic beverage company is scheduled to report fiscal 2022 second-quarter earnings results before the markets open on Tuesday, July 26. Optimism is high for Coca-Cola to report double-digit sales growth. Given that backdrop, it's understandable that investors are asking if they should buy Coca-Cola stock now. Interestingly, in its most recent quarter, which ended on April 1, Coca-Cola grew revenue by 16% from the same quarter in the prior year. That's a dramatic outperformance for a company that has grown revenue at a compound annual rate of negative 1.8% in the last decade. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!