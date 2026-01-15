Bossard Aktie

15.01.2026 06:00:15

Sales fourth quarter and financial year 2025

Bossard Holding AG / Key word(s): Quarter Results
Sales fourth quarter and financial year 2025

15-Jan-2026 / 06:00 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Dear Sir or Madam,

Enclosed you find the ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR of Bossard Holding AG of January 15, 2026.

 

Press Release (PDF)

 

Further information is available on www.bossard.com – Investor Relations.

If you would like to unsubscribe from the mailing list, please click here: Unsubscribe

 

Yours sincerely,

 

Bossard Holding AG
Investor Relations
Steinhauserstrasse 70
CH-6301 Zug

Tel.: +41 41 749 65 86
www.bossard.com


End of Inside Information
Language: English
Company: Bossard Holding AG
Steinhauserstrasse 70
6301 Zug
Switzerland
Phone: +41 41 749 65 86
Fax: +41 41 749 6021
E-mail: investor@bossard.com
Internet: www.bossard.com
ISIN: CH0238627142
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 2260314

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2260314  15-Jan-2026 CET/CEST

