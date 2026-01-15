Bossard Aktie
WKN DE: A111WS / ISIN: CH0238627142
|
15.01.2026 06:00:15
Sales fourth quarter and financial year 2025
|
Bossard Holding AG / Key word(s): Quarter Results
Dear Sir or Madam,
Enclosed you find the ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR of Bossard Holding AG of January 15, 2026.
Further information is available on www.bossard.com – Investor Relations.
Yours sincerely,
Bossard Holding AG
Tel.: +41 41 749 65 86
End of Inside Information
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Bossard Holding AG
|Steinhauserstrasse 70
|6301 Zug
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41 41 749 65 86
|Fax:
|+41 41 749 6021
|E-mail:
|investor@bossard.com
|Internet:
|www.bossard.com
|ISIN:
|CH0238627142
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2260314
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2260314 15-Jan-2026 CET/CEST
