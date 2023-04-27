Sales grow markedly, demand remains at a high level

Bucher Industries' markets continued to normalise during the first quarter. Demand decreased but remained at a high level. Sales again increased significantly.

Group

January March Change Full year CHF million 2023 2022 % %1) %2) 2022 Order intake 854 980 -12.9 -10.1 -10.6 3858 Net sales 970 830 16.9 20.6 19.8 3597 Order book 1933 1925 0.4 3.5 2.2 2081 Average number of FTEs 14886 13885 7.2 4.2 14053

1) Adjusted for currency effects

2) Adjusted for currency and acquisition effects

Demand declined in all divisions in line with the general economic downturn but remained high and above the level of 2019, before the COVID-19 pandemic. Capacity utilisation remained very strong, and sales increased significantly. Negative currency effects were offset by price increases that had already begun in 2022. The situation in the supply chain improved compared to the difficult prior-year period. All of the divisions continued to face shortages of skilled workers as well as substantial wage and cost inflation. The order book remained very strong, covering six months of sales.

Kuhn Group

January March Change Full year CHF million 2023 2022 % %1) 2022 Order intake 297 337 -11.6 -9.9 1613 Net sales 440 359 22.5 26.0 1510 Order book 855 844 1.3 3.3 1019 Average number of FTEs 6205 6005 3.3 5994

Significant increase in sales Demand for agricultural machinery declined in the first quarter of 2023, however, it remained at a high level in all regions, including Brazil. Higher labour and energy costs as well as rising interest rates and falling prices for agricultural commodities put pressure on farm incomes. Farmers purchased fewer machines. The high order book was reduced due to improvements in the supply chain. Good capacity utilisation, combined with price increases, led to a significant increase in sales, especially in Europe and North America.

Bucher Municipal

January March Change Full year CHF million 2023 2022 % %1) %2) 2022 Order intake 159 192 -17.2 -13.2 -13.5 619 Net sales 129 116 11.9 16.7 16.0 529 Order book 340 301 12.9 18.2 14.9 310 Average number of FTEs 2490 2344 6.2 5.4 2421

Strong order book The division enjoyed a resilient market situation and strong demand during the reporting period, despite its order intake remaining, as expected, below the high of the prior-year period. The market for refuse collection vehicles, winter maintenance equipment as well as services and spare parts developed positively, while demand for sweepers and sewer cleaning vehicles came under pressure. Production volumes increased, especially as a result of the improved availability of truck chassis. This, combined with price increases, led to a pleasing growth in sales. The order book likewise increased again compared to the prior-year period.

Bucher Hydraulics

January March Change Full year CHF million 2023 2022 % %1) 2022 Order intake 194 216 -10.0 -7.4 764 Net sales 206 200 3.3 6.3 756 Order book 298 332 -10.2 -7.6 316 Average number of FTEs 2996 2873 4.3 2921

Downturn in the markets Demand continued to weaken in the hydraulics markets in the first quarter of 2023, although it remained at a high level, and Bucher Hydraulics' order intake declined compared with the prior-year period. In China the downward trend continued. Demand also weakened in North America. In Europe, on the other hand, the picture was mixed. Order intake for agricultural machinery applications remained high; the mobile electric drive technology business developed positively as well. Production capacities remained extremely tight in some units. Sales again exceeded the record high in the prior-year period, despite the declines in China and North America.

Bucher Emhart Glass

January March Change Full year CHF million 2023 2022 % %1) 2022 Order intake 124 151 -17.7 -14.0 578 Net sales 133 102 30.2 36.2 525 Order book 306 325 -5.7 -1.4 319 Average number of FTEs 1640 1588 3.3 1600

Significant increase in sales Demand at Bucher Emhart Glass declined in all regions except Europe in the first quarter of 2023 but remained at a high level overall. The market became increasingly dynamic in China after the country relaxed its pandemic measures at the end of 2022. The trend toward glass packaging held strong due to ecological concerns. In addition, energy-efficiency considerations are prompting investments in new glass container forming machines. The division's capacity utilisation remained very high due to its strong order book. Its sales accordingly increased significantly, helped especially by its good spare parts business.

Bucher Specials

January March Change Full year CHF million 2023 2022 % %1) %2) 2022 Order intake 100 102 -1.5 1.0 -3.3 363 Net sales 85 71 20.0 22.8 13.7 347 Order book 168 153 9.9 12.7 2.4 154 Average number of FTEs 1495 1017 47.0 8.2 1057

Good market trends overall Bucher Vaslin again reported a good, although declining, performance in its key markets in the first quarter of 2023. Bucher Unipektin's markets and business also performed positively. Bucher Landtechnik had to report weakening business performance. Strong cost Inflation had an adverse effect on the Swiss agricultural market. The positive trend continued at Jetter, driven heavily by the dynamic development at Bucher Emhart Glass. Bucher Specials' order intake was slightly below the prior-year period overall. This division's sales also increased again, with the Polish company Bucher Unipektin (formerly B&P Engineering), which has been consolidated since the end of 2022, also contributing. The integration of the company is proceeding according to plan.

Outlook for 2023

The Group expects demand to continue to normalise starting from a very high level in the course of this year. The extraordinarily strong order book means that capacities will remain highly utilised in the coming months. Increased personnel and other operating costs can only be absorbed in part through price increases and are therefore likely to intensify pressure on margins. All the divisions are impacted by these challenges but to different degrees. Kuhn Group expects sales and the operating profit margin to be roughly in line with 2022. Bucher Municipal anticipates that sales will grow slightly, and the operating profit margin will recover. Bucher Hydraulics expects similar sales as in 2022 and a slightly lower operating profit margin. Bucher Emhart Glass anticipates that sales will be in line with the very high level of 2022. The operating profit margin should be in the range of the 2021 value. Bucher Specials expects sales to increase, partly as a result of an acquisition made at the end of 2022, and the operating profit margin to be roughly in line with 2022. The Group anticipates that sales will be roughly in line with 2022, with offsetting price and currency effects. The operating profit margin will come under pressure, mainly due to higher personnel costs, and should be slightly below 2022. As a result, the profit for the year is likely to be slightly lower.