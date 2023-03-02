Sales growth in all regions thanks to sales price increases profitability affected by slump in demand and one-time impacts measures to increase earnings introduced dividend CHF 23 per share

|
The Forbo Group a leading manufacturer of floor coverings, building and construction adhesives, as well as power transmission and conveyor belt solutions reported net sales of CHF 1,293.2 million in the 2022 business year. This corresponds to growth of 8.5% in local currencies and 3.1% the Group currency, due to negative currency effects. Group operating profit (EBIT) decreased as a result of the significant slump in demand and one-time impacts by 25.9% to CHF 132.6 million (previous year: CHF 179.0 million). Group profit came to CHF 101.4 million, 28.2% lower than the previous year (CHF 141.2 million).
Baar, March 2, 2023
Forbo looks back on a mixed year. The company made a good start to 2022 after the pandemic-affected performances of previous years. This changed in an environment that became challenging once again from spring 2022 due to the difficult geopolitical and financial situation. Profitability was held back by significant increases in the cost of raw materials, transport, and energy along with higher personnel and other costs. It was possible to reduce the extent of this effect, though with a certain time lag, by raising sales prices. In addition, the sales development in Asia/Pacific was affected by renewed Covid lockdowns in China.
Overall, Forbo dealt well with most of these challenges in the first half of 2022. Afterwards, however, demand began to decline in late summer 2022, with this trend accelerating in the fourth quarter 2022. Volume growth in the first half of 2022 gave way to an unexpectedly sharp fall in demand in the second half with Flooring Systems being increasingly hard hit. As a result, volumes were lower for the year as a whole.
In 2021, Forbos sales and earnings had returned to the pre-pandemic levels of 2019. In the first half of the reporting year, the Group expanded structures and staffing levels significantly, with a view to achieving further growth. From late summer 2022, this much higher cost base was set against an increasingly sharp decline in volumes, which together resulted in substantially lower earnings. At the same time, the cost of raw materials, energy, and logistics continued to rise. However, thanks to innovative, high-quality products and services, Forbo was able to offset most of these increases with corresponding sales price increases.
Owing to the stronger Swiss franc, the translation of local results into the corporate currency produced a negative currency effect year on year, with a CHF 67 million impact on sales. Many of Forbos main operating currencies were affected, in particular the euro, the pound sterling, the Japanese yen, and the Swedish krona. Only the US Dollar yielded a positive effect.
Sales growth in all regions thanks to sales price increases
Profitability affected by slump in demand and one-time impacts
The operating result was further impaired by a number of one-time impacts totaling CHF 20 million, the majority of which affected Flooring Systems. Due to the political and economic situation in Russia, impairments were made on goodwill and property, plant, and equipment. Added to this was the cost of structural adjustments and various elements recognized in other operating expenses and income, including the creation of provisions for a number of legal cases.
Operating profit before depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) reduced by CHF 42.2 million, or 17.9%, to CHF 193.4 million (previous year: CHF 235.6 million). Group operating profit (EBIT) decreased by CHF 46.4 million or 25.9% to CHF 132.6 million (previous year: CHF 179.0 million). This resulted in an EBITDA margin of 15.0% (previous year: 18.8%) and an EBIT margin of 10.3% (previous year: 14.3%).
Lower earnings reflected in Group profit
Performance of the divisions
The Forbo Movement Systems division generated net sales of CHF 415.2 million in the year under review (previous year: CHF 402.2 million), corresponding to a year-on-year in-crease of 7.3% in local currencies and equating to growth of 3.2% in the corporate currency, taking negative currency effects into account. This increase is entirely due to sales price increases. In all customer segments, sales returned to pre-pandemic levels, as in some areas there was a discernible catch-up effect. There was an above-average increase in demand for conveyor and processing belts used in industrial production, for flat belts used in packaging plants, and for conveyor belts for sports treadmills in fitness centers and for processing raw materials. The division accounted for 32.1% of Group sales in 2022. Operating profit (EBIT) decreased slightly by 0.6% to CHF 54.0 million (previous year: CHF 54.3 million), which was attributable to the increased cost of raw materials, transport, and energy as well as to negative currency effects. The EBIT margin declined by 0.5 percent points to 13.0% (previous year: 13.5%).
Solid balance sheet
The solid equity ratio increased to 57.3% (pre-vious year: 53.2%).
Priorities for 2023
Forbo will continue to pursue the successful strategy of recent years. Both divisions have an attractive product portfolio. Forbo is continuing to invest in line with the strategy in its range of products and services, in growth markets, in digitization and in new production technologies and expansion combined as always with an improved carbon footprint and increased efficiency. External opportunities for growth will be exploited if they can create long-term added value.
Proposals to the Ordinary General Meeting
Elections to the Board of Directors
Dividend adjusted in line with the decline in earnings
Authorization for a share buyback program
Outlook for 2023
Forbo expects the first half of 2023 to be a demanding period with volumes decreasing slightly compared with the same period of 2022. Despite further inflation-related cost increases and ongoing high raw material prices, Forbo is convinced that the implemented measures and initiatives, a clear focus, as well as higher sales prices will mitigate these factors.
Assuming there is no significant change in the geopolitical and economic environments, Forbo anticipates slightly higher sales in local currencies compared with the previous year. With the elimination of the one-time impacts and implementation of the measures to improve operating profitability, the company expects a Group profit in the magnitude of CHF 130 million if foreign exchange rates remain the same.
You can find further information in the 2022 Annual Report published online this morning:
Forbo is a leading producer of floor coverings, building and construction adhesives, as well as power transmission and conveyor belt solutions. Forbos linoleum floor coverings are made from natural raw materials. They are biodegradable and carbon-neutral (cradle to gate), without off-setting. In the manufacture of its heterogenous vinyl floor coverings, Forbo uses phthalate-free plasticizers of the latest generation. Vinyl floor coverings also contain up to 25% recycled material in relation to their total product weight. The BioBelt is a biologically degradable conveyor belt made largely from renewable, plant-based materials. The AmpMiser conveyor belt enables energy savings and therefore also a reduction in CO2 emissions of up to 50%. For Forbo as a responsible manufacturer, the careful use of all resources for a sustainable future is a guiding principle.
Forbo employs about 5,400 people and has an international network of 25 sites with production and distribution, 6 fabrication centers, and 47 sales organizations in a total of 39 countries around the world. Forbo is headquartered in Baar in the canton of Zug, Switzerland. Forbo Holding Ltd is listed on SIX Swiss Exchange (security number 354151, ISIN CH0003541510, Bloomberg FORN SW, Reuters FORN.S).
