|
02.05.2023 07:00:18
Sales growth in local currencies despite volume decline
|
Geberit AG / Key word(s): Quarter Results
The Geberit Group posted convincing results in a very challenging environment in the first quarter of 2023. While volumes declined compared to the record levels in the previous year, profitability increased after last years decline. Net sales decreased by 8.9% to CHF 893 million. Adjusted for currency effects, the decrease came to 4.3%. Operating cashflow (EBITDA) reached CHF 296 million, which corresponds to an increase in the EBITDA margin of 220 basis points to 33.1%. Earnings per share grew by 1.1% to CHF 6.36. In local currencies, this corresponded to strong growth of 8.6%.
Read more on: www.geberit.com/mediarelease. Please visit our website www.geberit.com for additional information.
Don't hesitate to contact us for any other inquiries.
End of Inside Information
1621361 02-May-2023 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Geberit AG (N)mehr Nachrichten
|
02.05.23
|Sales growth in local currencies despite volume decline (EQS Group)
|
02.05.23
|Gewinnwachstum in lokalen Währungen trotz Volumenrückgang (EQS Group)
|
19.04.23
|Geberit shareholders approve all proposals (EQS Group)
|
19.04.23
|Geberit Aktionäre stimmen allen Anträgen zu (EQS Group)
|
08.03.23
|Good business year under challenging conditions (EQS Group)
|
08.03.23
|Gutes Geschäftsjahr unter anspruchsvollen Rahmenbedingungen (EQS Group)
|
27.01.23
|Aktien Schweiz gut behauptet - Analystenkommentar stützt Geberit (Dow Jones)