Sales growth in local currencies despite volume decline

The Geberit Group posted convincing results in a very challenging environment in the first quarter of 2023. While volumes declined compared to the record levels in the previous year, profitability increased after last years decline. Net sales decreased by 8.9% to CHF 893 million. Adjusted for currency effects, the decrease came to 4.3%. Operating cashflow (EBITDA) reached CHF 296 million, which corresponds to an increase in the EBITDA margin of 220 basis points to 33.1%. Earnings per share grew by 1.1% to CHF 6.36. In local currencies, this corresponded to strong growth of 8.6%.

