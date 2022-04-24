|
24.04.2022 14:05:00
Sales Just Dipped for This Top Growth Stock, and It's not Netflix
Streaming-industry leader Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) is dominating headlines this week after announcing that it lost subscribers in the first quarter. That ended a decade-long trend of growth, and sent the stock lower by 35% on the following trading day. But there's another large company that just reported a similar contraction in first-quarter sales: Carvana (NYSE: CVNA), a leading used-car seller leveraging digital technology to transform the customer experience. It had a powerful boost in growth during the pandemic thanks to a shortage of new cars, but a sales drop in the first quarter ended a growth streak that stretched back to 2014. Here's what it could mean for Carvana stock.Continue reading
