Sales Launch At 175 Chrystie A New Luxury Boutique Offering By ODA On New York's Lower East Side

NEW YORK, Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ACMOS on Chrystie LLC announced today that sales have launched at 175 Chrystie Street, a new boutique condominium building designed inside and out by New York-based architecture firm ODA. The new building features 13 unique residences made up of a mix of 8 half-floor units, 3 full floor simplexes, 1 floor-through penthouse with a fully decked out roof terrace, and 1 duplex townhouse with an expansive enclosed terrace.

The modern, sleek, structure feels very contextual given the rapidly-evolving architectural language of the neighborhood. Light, air, and a feeling of tranquility flow through these sophisticated, loft-like homes. Most units have private balconies and eastern residences overlook the Sarah D Roosevelt Park. With only one or two residences per floor, each home is private and personal. Pre-wiring for electronic blinds insures discretion. Radiant floor heating envelopes baths and living spaces in a gentle blanket of warmth. Thoughtfully appointed layouts were envisioned to provide for walk-in closets, with flexibility to customize part of the area as either a dressing area, home office, or personalized nook as part of the space.

ODA is widely recognized for producing bold residences that also deliver breathing room for better urban living. Here, ODA has engineered a powerful statement with a shimmering glass facade that is framed by brushed bronze metal accents. Crowning the top of the building are two extruded boxes that define the eighth and tenth floors, reflecting the architect's composed approach to designing the whole building as a series of modules. Each residence features a Swiss-engineered full sliding glass window system that fully retracts to provide a full indoor-outdoor experience.

ACMOS on Chrystie LLC, a subsidiary of ACMOS LLC, is a full-service real estate firm with a focus on residential condo development, the principal members have a 30-year track record and rich portfolio, as well as a strategic direction and keen oversight on all facets of development from acquisition, design, construction, and sales & marketing.

Amenities include doorman and 24-hour smart intercom system, fully equipped gym and common roof with outdoor kitchen and entertainment area. Units start at $2.7 Million. For more information call 917-409-3790 or email info@175ChrystieStreet.com

