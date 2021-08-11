Sales Leader Peter Pravikoff Joins Peerceptiv Team

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Peerceptiv, the leading peer learning and assessment platform to actively engage students and scale deeper learning, announced the hiring of Peter Pravikoff as Vice President of Sales. Mr. Pravikoff has decades of sales experience in education technology, having served as VP Sales and Marketing at Hobsons before joining EvaluationKIT. He led EvaluationKIT's sales growth through its formative years leading to its 2018 acquisition by Watermark, where he then served as VP Sales. At Peerceptiv, Mr. Pravikoff will assume responsibility for all marketing and sales activities.

"We're thrilled to have Peter on the team," said Mark Limbach, CEO of Peerceptiv. "It's so rare to find someone with so much experience applying learning technology to improve outcomes and lower cost. He's exactly the person who can drive growth at Peerceptiv and make educators at all levels aware of the benefits of peer learning."

"I've dedicated my career to helping institutions use technology to improve student outcomes," said Mr. Pravikoff, "and Peerceptiv's approach to peer learning will make a meaningful impact for students and instructors in virtually any course. I couldn't be more excited about joining this talented team at Peerceptiv."

About Peerceptiv:

Peerceptiv improves outcomes and scales instructional resources through peer learning and assessment. Peerceptiv, developed over a decade of research at the University of Pittsburgh, scales more effective learning for schools, institutions and organizations across North America and around the world. Learn more about Peerceptiv at www.peerceptiv.com .

