21.04.2022 06:30:55
Sales on track, order book remains strong
Comet Holding AG
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Trading update first quarter 2022
In the first quarter of 2022, Comet continued the strong performance of fiscal year 2021 while successfully managing persistent supply chain challenges. Incoming orders were robust, signaling continued strength in Comet's primary end markets. Each of the three divisions Plasma Control Technologies (PCT), X-Ray Systems (IXS) and X-Ray Modules (IXM) achieved robust order intake in Q1 2022. As a result, the company's book to bill ratio was 1.4. The current backlog remains at record levels.
