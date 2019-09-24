Sales Staff at Kansas City Porsche Dealer Open Reservations for First-Ever, Fully-Electric Porsche Taycan

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Sept. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Automotive progress has seen the way we approach vehicles change from horseless carriages that required hand cranking to necessities that come in every body style imaginable, ready to accommodate the most unique wants and needs of any individual or family. During this time, however, the one thing that has changed very little in the automobile is the way it's powered.

Advancements in fuel injection, turbocharging and the like have provided different ways to supply the engine with fuel, but the basic formula has remained the same – gas pedal opens up throttle which puts more fuel into the engine to combust and turn a crank.

With the upcoming 2020 Porsche Taycan, however, that's all about to change. As the first foray into the brave new world of electrically-powered vehicles from Porsche, the 2020 Porsche Taycan represents a study in research and development. Both the designers and engineers at Porsche have taken time since the debut of the Mission E concept – on which the Porsche Taycan is based – to sculpt a model that has the compelling vision to become as iconic as the Porsche 911.

To help share some of the details for this model, and allow interested drivers the opportunity to submit their names as a reservation, the staff at Porsche of Kansas City – a Porsche sales and service center in Merriam, Kansas – have published a page to the dealership's website. On this page, drivers will be able to submit a short form requesting their name to be put on a list of those who will be notified when the model arrives to Porsche of Kansas City.

Interested drivers will also find compelling information about the brand-new model on this page, such as the 750 horsepower the 2020 Porsche Taycan Turbo S brings.

Those seeking further information are encouraged to contact the Porsche of Kansas City sales team directly by calling 855-979-0597. Porsche of Kansas City is located at 9400 W. 65th St. in Merriam.

