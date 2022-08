Sales Up, Earnings Down: What's Wrong With This Dividend King?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Consumer staples icon Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE: CL) reported solid second-quarter 2022 earnings, especially given the inflationary headwinds it and its peers are facing. However, not all of the news was good, even though the negative facts were, pretty much, to be expected.Here's a look at the mixed numbers in the quarter and what investors should be thinking about in the future.Colgate-Palmolive reported organic sales growth of 9% in the second quarter, which is a very strong number for a consumer staples company. The company was able to push through big price increases across its brand portfolio (8.5 percentage points) while seeing slight volume and mix benefits (0.5 percentage points each). Some geographic regions were stronger than others and the company's pet food business was a particular standout, but overall the company had a decent quarter on the organic sales front.Continue reading