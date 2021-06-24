Salesforce Announces Global Advisory Board to Expand International Growth

SAN FRANCISCO, June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Salesforce, the global leader in CRM, today announced a Global Advisory Board to provide strategic guidance and support the company's growth into new markets, deepening Salesforce's role as a trusted digital advisor to CEOs and leaders around the world.

Every company today is grappling with unforeseen issues transforming their industry. At the same time, speed is vital as businesses shift to digital and customer expectations grow every day. Almost three-quarters of tech leaders have experienced a shift in digital transformation priorities since the start of 20201.

CEOs are looking for trusted advisors who understand their industry and business challenges, and can help them harness the power of Salesforce to go digital fast.

Last year, Salesforce announced an EMEA Advisory Board , chaired by President and Chief Strategy Officer Alex Dayon, to support the company's expansion strategy in Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA).

Now, the Global Advisory Board spans The Americas and EMEA to bring together some of the most accomplished business leaders from across industries to offer proven leadership, expertise, and a unique understanding of the transformational potential of Salesforce. They will provide strategic guidance and help increase business value to our customers globally.

"Overnight, digital became priority #1 for every company. Our customers are looking for trusted advisors to help digitally transform and deliver exceptional customer experiences," said Alex Dayon, President and Chief Strategy Officer, Chairman of the Advisory Board, Salesforce."This Global Advisory Board will be instrumental in our ability to accelerate our customers' success from anywhere."

New members of the Global Advisory Board named today:

