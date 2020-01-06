06.01.2020 13:30:00

Salesforce CFO to Participate in Upcoming Investor Meeting

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), the global leader in CRM, today announced that Mark Hawkins, President & CFO, will participate in an investor meeting hosted by Bank of America Merrill Lynch on Monday, Jan. 06, 2020 at 3:30 p.m. (PT) / 6:30 p.m. (ET) in San Francisco, CA.

Salesforce (PRNewsFoto/salesforce.com) (PRNewsfoto/Salesforce)

An audiocast will be available on Salesforce's website at www.salesforce.com/investor.

About Salesforce
Salesforce is the global leader in Customer Relationship Management (CRM), bringing companies closer to their customers in the digital age. Founded in 1999, Salesforce enables companies of every size and industry to take advantage of powerful technologies—cloud, mobile, social, internet of things, artificial intelligence, voice and blockchain—to create a 360-degree view of their customers. For more information about Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), visit: www.salesforce.com.

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/salesforce-cfo-to-participate-in-upcoming-investor-meeting-300981381.html

SOURCE Salesforce

