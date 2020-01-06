06.01.2020 22:30:00

Salesforce Chairman and Co-CEO Marc Benioff to Speak at CES 2020

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), the global leader in CRM, today announced that Chairman and Co-CEO Marc Benioff will speak at CES 2020.

Salesforce (PRNewsFoto/salesforce.com) (PRNewsfoto/Salesforce)

Benioff will participate in a keynote panel with Alan Jope, CEO of Unilever, and Michael Kassan CEO of MediaLink, on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 beginning at approximately 4:05pm PT.

A live webcast will be available here: https://www.ces.tech/

Connect with Salesforce

  • Like Salesforce on Facebook: http://facebook.com/salesforce
  • Follow @Salesforce on Twitter: http://twitter.com/salesforce
  • Read the Salesforce Blog: http://blogs.salesforce.com/
  • Follow the Salesforce Newsroom: https://www.salesforce.com/company/news-press/press-releases/

About Salesforce
Salesforce is the global leader in Customer Relationship Management (CRM), bringing companies closer to their customers in the digital age. Founded in 1999, Salesforce enables companies of every size and industry to take advantage of powerful technologies—cloud, mobile, social, internet of things, artificial intelligence, voice and blockchain—to create a 360-degree view of their customers. For more information about Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), visit: www.salesforce.com.  

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/salesforce-chairman-and-co-ceo-marc-benioff-to-speak-at-ces-2020-300981869.html

SOURCE Salesforce

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX schließt etwas schwächer -- DAX mit signifikantem Minus -- US-Börsen schaffen es ins Plus
Die geopolitischen Spannungen wirkten sich am Montag negativ auf die Stimmung der Investoren aus. An der Wall Street standen zum Handelsende grüne Vorzeichen.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB