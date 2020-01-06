SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), the global leader in CRM, today announced that Chairman and Co-CEO Marc Benioff will speak at CES 2020.

Benioff will participate in a keynote panel with Alan Jope, CEO of Unilever, and Michael Kassan CEO of MediaLink, on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 beginning at approximately 4:05pm PT.

A live webcast will be available here: https://www.ces.tech/

Connect with Salesforce

Like Salesforce on Facebook: http://facebook.com/salesforce

Follow @Salesforce on Twitter: http://twitter.com/salesforce

Read the Salesforce Blog: http://blogs.salesforce.com/

Follow the Salesforce Newsroom: https://www.salesforce.com/company/news-press/press-releases/

About Salesforce

Salesforce is the global leader in Customer Relationship Management (CRM), bringing companies closer to their customers in the digital age. Founded in 1999, Salesforce enables companies of every size and industry to take advantage of powerful technologies—cloud, mobile, social, internet of things, artificial intelligence, voice and blockchain—to create a 360-degree view of their customers. For more information about Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), visit: www.salesforce.com.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/salesforce-chairman-and-co-ceo-marc-benioff-to-speak-at-ces-2020-300981869.html

SOURCE Salesforce