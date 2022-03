Salesforce Climbs, First Solar Falls as Stock Markets Look to Recover

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Events around the world are moving at a breakneck pace, and investors in many different financial markets are seeing extreme swings as a result. Oil prices moved to nearly $110 per barrel early Wednesday morning as traders weigh the impact of Russian sanctions on global energy production and supply. However, stock markets looked to regain some ground after steep losses over the past few days. As of 7:30 a.m. ET, futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) were up 240 points to 33,507. S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) futures gained 31 points to 4,335, while Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) futures picked up 113 points to 14,118.Earnings reports continued to give some color on individual company performance across the U.S. economy. Customer relationship management software pioneer Salesforce .com (NYSE: CRM) posted solid gains after reporting its latest results, while First Solar 's (NASDAQ: FSLR) numbers cast a shadow over the solar panel producer.Shares of Salesforce were up 4% in premarket trading Wednesday morning. The CRM software specialist's fourth-quarter financials showed the continued impact that digital transformation has had on the companies that provide vital services to help businesses embrace and take advantage of the latest technology.Continue reading