Salesforce Aktie
WKN: A0B87V / ISIN: US79466L3024
|
25.02.2026 22:08:27
Salesforce.com Inc Profit Advances In Q4
(RTTNews) - Salesforce.com Inc (CRM) revealed earnings for its fourth quarter that Increases, from the same period last year
The company's bottom line totaled $1.943 billion, or $2.07 per share. This compares with $1.708 billion, or $1.75 per share, last year.
Excluding items, Salesforce.com Inc reported adjusted earnings of $3.584 billion or $3.81 per share for the period.
The company's revenue for the period rose 12.1% to $11.201 billion from $9.993 billion last year.
Salesforce.com Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings: $1.943 Bln. vs. $1.708 Bln. last year. -EPS: $2.07 vs. $1.75 last year. -Revenue: $11.201 Bln vs. $9.993 Bln last year.
-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $ 3.11 To $ 3.13 Next quarter revenue guidance: $ 11.03 B To $ 11.08 B
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Salesforce
|
22:04
|Salesforce posts mixed earnings amid AI anxiety (Financial Times)
|
20:04
|Handel in New York: Dow Jones am Mittwochnachmittag fester (finanzen.at)
|
18:01
|Starker Wochentag in New York: Dow Jones-Anleger greifen mittags zu (finanzen.at)
|
07:01
|Ausblick: Salesforce zieht Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
24.02.26
|Gute Stimmung in New York: Dow Jones zum Handelsende mit positivem Vorzeichen (finanzen.at)
|
24.02.26
|Dienstagshandel in New York: Dow Jones bewegt sich am Nachmittag im Plus (finanzen.at)
|
24.02.26
|Dow Jones-Handel aktuell: Dow Jones-Börsianer greifen mittags zu (finanzen.at)
|
24.02.26
|Dienstagshandel in New York: Dow Jones legt zum Handelsstart zu (finanzen.at)