Salesforce.com Inc Q3 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Salesforce.com Inc (CRM) revealed a profit for third quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $210 million, or $0.21 per share. This compares with $468 million, or $0.47 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Salesforce.com Inc reported adjusted earnings of $1.40 billion or $1.40 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.21 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.4% to $7.23 billion from $6.86 billion last year.

Salesforce.com Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $210 Mln. vs. $468 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.21 vs. $0.47 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $1.21 -Revenue (Q3): $7.23 Bln vs. $6.86 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.35 - $1.37 Next quarter revenue guidance: $7.932 - $8.032 Bln Full year EPS guidance: $4.92 - $4.94 Full year revenue guidance: $30.9 - $31.0 Bln