27.05.2022 00:30:00

Salesforce Grants Equity Awards to Phennecs Employees Under Its Inducement Equity Incentive Plan

SAN FRANCISCO, May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), the global leader in CRM, today announced it has granted equity awards under its 2014 Inducement Equity Incentive Plan (the "Plan") to new employees who joined Salesforce in connection with the acquisition of Phennecs. The Plan was adopted by the Salesforce Board of Directors in July 2014, in accordance with New York Stock Exchange Rule 303A.08.

Salesforce (PRNewsFoto/salesforce.com) (PRNewsfoto/Salesforce)

Phennecs, a provider of privacy, compliance and data management solutions built on the Salesforce Platform, brings simple-to-use data management applications to customer production and developer environments.

Through the Plan, Salesforce granted a total of 22,106 restricted stock units ("RSUs") and 22,463 stock options ("NQS") to 14 Phennecs employees. The RSUs vest over four years with 25 percent of the RSUs vesting on the first anniversary of the grant date and the balance vesting quarterly thereafter in 12 equal installments, subject to continued service through each applicable vesting date.  The NQs vest over four years with 25 percent of the NQs vesting on the first anniversary of the grant date and the balance vesting monthly thereafter in 36 equal installments, subject to continued service through each applicable vesting date. Each of the employees who received an equity award is a non-executive officer.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, the global CRM leader, empowers companies of every size and industry to digitally transform and create a 360° view of their customers. For more information about Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), visit: www.salesforce.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/salesforce-grants-equity-awards-to-phennecs-employees-under-its-inducement-equity-incentive-plan-301556353.html

SOURCE Salesforce

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Salesforcemehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Salesforcemehr Analysen

26.05.22 Salesforce Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
20.05.22 Salesforce Overweight Barclays Capital
25.04.22 Salesforce Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
03.03.22 Salesforce Outperform Credit Suisse Group
02.03.22 Salesforce Conviction Buy List Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Salesforce 153,62 1,69% Salesforce

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Erholung geht weiter: US-Börsen ziehen bis Handelsschluss klar an -- ATX geht mit Gewinnen ins Wochenende -- DAX im Freitagshandel letztlich fester -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich im Aufwind
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt ging der ATX etwas fester aus dem Handel. Der DAX zeigte sich am letzten Handelstag der Woche freundlich. Auch die US-Märkte wurden höher gehandelt. Kauflaune prägte den Handel in Fernost am letzten Handelstag der Woche.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen