Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
27.08.2022 01:00:00

Salesforce Grants Equity Awards to Troops.ai Employees Under Its Inducement Equity Incentive Plan

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), the global leader in CRM, today announced it has granted equity awards under its 2014 Inducement Equity Incentive Plan (the "Plan") to new employees who joined Salesforce in connection with the acquisition of Troops.ai. The Plan was adopted by the Salesforce Board of Directors in July 2014, in accordance with New York Stock Exchange Rule 303A.08.

Salesforce (PRNewsFoto/salesforce.com) (PRNewsfoto/Salesforce)

Through the Plan, Salesforce granted a total of 33,788 restricted stock units ("RSUs") to 13 Troops.ai employees. The RSUs vest over four years with 25 percent of the RSUs vesting on the first anniversary of the grant date and the balance vesting quarterly thereafter in 12 equal installments, subject to continued service through each applicable vesting date. Each of the employees who received an equity award is a non-executive officer.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, the global CRM leader, empowers companies of every size and industry to digitally transform and create a 360° view of their customers. For more information about Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), visit: www.salesforce.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/salesforce-grants-equity-awards-to-troopsai-employees-under-its-inducement-equity-incentive-plan-301613377.html

SOURCE Salesforce

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Salesforcemehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Salesforcemehr Analysen

26.08.22 Salesforce Conviction Buy List Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
25.08.22 Salesforce Neutral UBS AG
25.08.22 Salesforce Overweight Barclays Capital
25.08.22 Salesforce Outperform RBC Capital Markets
25.08.22 Salesforce Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Salesforce 165,64 -2,91% Salesforce