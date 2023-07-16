|
16.07.2023 14:00:00
Salesforce Is Hiking Prices -- Why It's a Top AI Stock to Buy Now
Shares of Salesforce (NYSE: CRM) have notched an incredible rally in 2023, up over 70% year to date as of this writing. Despite the company's slowing growth due to worries about the direction of the global economy, the leading provider of customer relationship management (CRM) software has sharpened its focus on increasing profit margins -- bringing renewed investor optimism. Let's see if that enthusiasm is justified. Following the introduction of a slew of new AI features across its product portfolio, management's drive for profit has led it to decide it's time to increase prices. The stock market was apparently happy with that choice, but I think it will result in more than a one-time bump for this top AI software stock. According to Salesforce management, starting in August, the list prices for many products across its Sales, Service, and Marketing Clouds, as well as Industries and Tableau (the data visualization and analytics platform it acquired in 2019), will increase by an average of 9%. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Ai Holdings Corpmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Ai Holdings Corpmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Ai Holdings Corp
|2 235,00
|0,45%
|NOW Inc When Issued
|9,60
|0,00%
|Salesforce
|203,40
|-0,29%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX letztlich im Minus -- DAX zuletzt leichter -- Wall Street schlussendlich höher -- Shanghai Composite schließt mit Verlusten
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich zum Wochenstart schwächer. Der deutsche Leitindex gab ebenfalls nach. Die Wall Street präsentierte sich am Montag fester. Für die Börse in Festlandchina ging es am Montag abwärts, während die Märkte in Japan und Hongkong geschlossen blieben.