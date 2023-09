Salesforce readies AI assistant for CRM

Unveiling its next generation of Einstein AI technology at Dreamforce 2023 this week, Salesforce announced Einstein Copilot, a conversational AI assistant for Salesforce apps, and Einstein Copilot Studio, a toolkit for building AI-powered sales apps.Due in a pilot this fall, the two tools were announced September 12. Einstein Copilot is billed as a conversational assistant built into the user experience of every Salesforce application. It will seek to drive productivity by assisting users with workflow, letting users ask questions in natural language and receive relevant answers based on proprietary company data from Salesforce Data Cloud. Einstein Copilot also offers options for additional actions beyond a query, such as recommending an action plan after a sales call, or creating a new service knowledge article.To read this article in full, please click here Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei The Standard HK Zum vollständigen Artikel