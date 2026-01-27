Salesforce Secures $5.6 Bln U.S. Army Contract To Advance National Security Operations

(RTTNews) - Salesforce (CRM) announced that the U.S. Army has awarded the company a landmark $5.6 billion, 10-year Indefinite Delivery Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contract. The agreement is executed through Computable Insights LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary dedicated to Salesforce's national security operations.

Through its Missionforce National Security initiative, Salesforce will deliver cutting-edge private sector innovation to support the Department of War (DOW). The partnership is designed to strengthen efficiency and effectiveness across the force, ensuring that advanced digital capabilities are embedded into critical defense operations.

Under the new contract, the Army and the DOW will leverage Salesforce's trusted data fabric and compliant cloud technologies as the foundation for building an agentic enterprise. These solutions will accelerate decision-making, optimize operations, and enhance support for millions of warfighters, civilian personnel, industrial base partners, and dependents.