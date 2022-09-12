Salesforce Selects Workday Financial Management to Support Continued Growth

CRM Leader Expands Use of Workday to Support Workforce of More than 78,000 Global Employees

PLEASANTON, Calif. and ORLANDO, Fla., Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Workday (NASDAQ: WDAY), a leader in enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources , today announced that Salesforce, the global CRM leader with more than 78,000 employees and hundreds of thousands of global customers, has expanded its use of Workday to support continued global growth. The organization has selected Workday Financial Management, Workday Accounting Center, Workday Adaptive Planning, and Workday Prism Analytics, building on its existing use of Workday Human Capital Management (HCM), Workday Recruiting, Workday Time Tracking, and Workday Payroll for U.S. and Canada.

Technology from Salesforce, which saw revenue growth of 25% in its fiscal year 2022, helps companies digitally transform to grow their relationships with customers and employees and drive efficiency and collaboration. As the organization continues to expand globally and support its workforce, Salesforce is applying this same technology-driven approach with its own finance and ongoing HR transformation.

With Workday Enterprise Management Cloud , Salesforce will have finance, HR, and operational data in one adaptable system, providing greater insights, agility, and improved employee experiences. This includes:

An intelligent data core combining finance and HR insights to help inform decision making.

The ability to respond quickly to evolving market conditions and model multiple scenarios and adjust plans.

Streamlining the procurement process with a real-time view into spend and suppliers.

The analytical foundation to ingest and transform high volumes of operational activity into journal entries.

Continued insights into its workforce, including talent needs and management.

Comments on the News

"We've seen first-hand the opportunity for cloud technologies in helping our customers drive better relationships with their customers. We apply the same mindset to our own technology strategy – focusing on innovative solutions that create an agile foundation for us to adapt and grow," said Faye Olson, senior vice president of Business Technology, Enterprise Enablement, Salesforce. "Workday's financial management and HR solutions offer a single system to create collaborative opportunities for our finance and HR organizations."

"As innovators in the cloud, both Salesforce and Workday understand the value of technology in driving digital transformation as organizations adapt to keep pace in today's dynamic environment," said Doug Robinson, co-president, Workday. "Salesforce's expanded use of Workday to include financial management underscores the power of a comprehensive digital backbone in navigating change and bringing finance and HR insights together to drive growth."

