Salesforce skims the pages

For more crisp and insightful business and economic news, subscribe to The Daily Upside newsletter. It's completely free and we guarantee you'll learn something new every day.Salesforce wants to make skimming much easier. The company is seeking to patent an AI-based "collaborative reading assistance tool." Salesforce 's tool breaks down documents in a way that's hyper-specific, allowing a user to choose exactly how much time they want to spend reading or what they want answered. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel