Salesforce Aktie
WKN: A0B87V / ISIN: US79466L3024
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31.05.2026 09:55:00
Salesforce Stock Continues to Struggle to Gain Traction. Is It Time to Fish for the Stock or Cut Bait?
Despite its agentic AI solution Agentforce reporting strong momentum, Salesforce (NYSE: CRM) shares once again failed to gain any traction after the company released its fiscal Q1 earnings last Wednesday after the bell. The company's stock has been pummeled this year, down more than 30%, amid the software-as-a-service (SaaS) sell-off.Let's take a closer look at its results and prospects to see if it's time to fish for some shares or cut bait.Image source: The Motley Fool.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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