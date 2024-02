Salesforce Stock Has 20% Upside, According to 1 Wall Street Analyst

The past year has been a thrill ride for investors in Salesforce (NYSE: CRM). After losing more than half its market value during the economic downturn, the customer relationship management (CRM) specialist has come roaring back, soaring 81% over the past year alone.However, one analyst believes the company's business momentum will continue to accelerate, driving the stock to new all-time highs.Jefferies analyst Brent Thill raised his price target on Salesforce stock to $350, up from $325, while maintaining a buy rating on the shares, according to The Fly. In a survey to assess the business landscape, the investment firm noted a "modest improvement in demand." Channel checks seem to backstop this view, suggesting that both technology and manufacturing are recovering, while noting strength in the public sector.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel