Salesforce Stock Is Near a 3-Year Low. Is Now the Time to Buy?
Software stocks have been falling recently as investors worry about their futures due to the growing popularity of artificial intelligence (AI) and what it can do for businesses. One stock that's been performing particularly poorly is Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), which has ironically been positioning itself as a stock that should benefit from AI.Salesforce stock has fallen 27% this year and is now near a three-year low. Could this be a great buying opportunity for growth investors, or are you better off steering clear of this troubled stock?Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
