Salesforce Stock Sinks on Weak Outlook. Time to Buy the Dip?

Shares of Salesforce (NYSE: CRM) were selling off after the customer-relationship management (CRM) software company issued weaker-than-expected second-quarter guidance.Let's take a closer look at the company's recent earnings report, why the stock is selling off after maintaining its full-year forecast, and whether or not the sell-off creates a good buying opportunity.Salesforce saw its first-quarter revenue rise 11% year over year to $9.13 billion, which was at the lower end of its prior guidance. Subscription and support revenue jumped 12%, or 13% in constant currencies, to $8.59 billion.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel