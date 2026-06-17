Salesforce Aktie
WKN: A0B87V / ISIN: US79466L3024
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17.06.2026 19:02:00
Salesforce Stock's Sell-Off Keeps Getting Worse. Is It Finally Time to Buy the Stock?
Few of the market's large-cap software names have fallen as hard this year as Salesforce (NYSE: CRM). The stock recently set a fresh 52-week low and is down about 40% year to date, leaving it among the worst performers in enterprise software. What makes the slide unusual is that the underlying business keeps setting records.The company reported results for its fiscal first quarter of 2027 (the period ended April 30, 2026) in late May, and the numbers were strong. So why does the stock keep falling?The answer has little to do with the latest quarter and almost everything to do with a single fear: that artificial intelligence (AI) agents will erode the per-seat subscriptions that software companies like Salesforce have long sold. If a handful of agents can do the work of many employees, the worry goes, customers will eventually need fewer paid seats. In addition, there's an overarching fear that AI will increasingly handle what software companies do today.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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