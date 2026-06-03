Salesforce Aktie
WKN: A0B87V / ISIN: US79466L3024
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03.06.2026 21:26:24
Salesforce vs. Braze: Which Technology Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?
Investors often choose between established titans and high-growth disruptors when building a portfolio. We compare Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) and Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) to see which stock is a better buy today.Salesforce is the cloud pioneer that consolidated enterprise sales and marketing into a unified digital platform. Braze focuses on real-time messaging and mobile engagement to help brands interact with customers instantly. Both companies compete for digital transformation budgets as businesses prioritize data-driven communication.Salesforce is a global leader in customer relationship management that helps businesses unify their sales and marketing data. As a major force among tech stocks, the company provides a unified platform for AI, commerce, and service. It currently employs over 71,000 people and serves a diverse global client base, with no single customer accounting for more than 10% of revenue.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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