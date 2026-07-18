CrowdStrike Aktie
WKN DE: A2PK2R / ISIN: US22788C1053
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18.07.2026 14:01:01
Salesforce vs. CrowdStrike: Which Technology Growth Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?
The software landscape is shifting toward automation and security as enterprises prioritize operational efficiency. Deciding between Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) and CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) requires weighing mature scale against aggressive high-growth potential in 2026.Salesforce dominates customer relationship management (CRM) by unifying sales and marketing data into a single platform. CrowdStrike leads in cloud-based cybersecurity through its Falcon platform designed to stop breaches. While both are heavyweights in the software world, they offer different profiles for investors looking to balance stability with expansion.Salesforce sells cloud-based software that helps businesses manage customer interactions through its comprehensive platform. Its new Agentforce 360 Platform unifies service, marketing, and commerce tools using autonomous agents. The company serves over 150,000 customers worldwide and recently acquired Fin, a customer agent platform, to enhance its artificial intelligence capabilities.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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